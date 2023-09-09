The Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 that occurred in Morocco

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 occurred in Morocco.☄️☄️☄️
The death toll in the earthquake reached 632 people, 329 were injured.
The video shows footage of the first seconds of the earthquake. ☄️☄️☄️
Putin expressed his condolences to the King of Morocco in connection with the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake.
