Black Hat Hacker Reveals His Most Notorious Hack: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Black Hat Hacker Reveals His Most Notorious Hack: NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterBryce Case Jr., the next guest on the Shawn Ryan Show, gives us another perspective on the hacker community. As humble as he is, Bryce is almost like the modern-day Obi-Wan Kenobi of hacking. At the age of 2, Bryce was reading, and by the age of 4, he was programming. In this episode, we dive deep into his journey into computers, tracing his path to becoming a black hat hacker famously known for hacking into major government websites, including NASA.

Bryce later went on to start an online forum called Digital Gangsters, where, at times, there would be a million users active online. It inspired many hackers from diverse backgrounds, such as cybersecurity, and more. Digital Gangsters were responsible for various activities, ranging from creating free McDonald's and Taco Bell coupon codes to hacking into the accounts of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Barack Obama, the owner of MySpace, and others.

Bryce also shares with us some of his favorite tools. As a fun fact, a former guest on the show, Ryan Montgomery, was a part of Digital Gangsters, and Bryce was his mentor.

Full episode:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFS7xONBJSE