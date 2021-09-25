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Remember when Fox News inexplicably prognosticated with 73% reporting that Joe Biden would win Arizona? This came just SECONDS after Bill Hemmer finished saying that many rural Trump votes
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Remember when Fox News inexplicably prognosticated with 73% reporting that Joe Biden would win Arizona? This came just SECONDS after Bill Hemmer finished saying that many rural Trump votes had yet to be counted and that it was “too early” to call.

Looking forward to the Fox News coverage of the Arizona audit results today ☺️
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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