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Remember when Fox News inexplicably prognosticated with 73% reporting that Joe Biden would win Arizona? This came just SECONDS after Bill Hemmer finished saying that many rural Trump votes
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191 views • September 25, 2021
Remember when Fox News inexplicably prognosticated with 73% reporting that Joe Biden would win Arizona? This came just SECONDS after Bill Hemmer finished saying that many rural Trump votes had yet to be counted and that it was “too early” to call.
Looking forward to the Fox News coverage of the Arizona audit results today ☺️
Looking forward to the Fox News coverage of the Arizona audit results today ☺️
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