© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Alan Dershowitz on Ex-Spy Jonathan Pollard
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • July 09, 2021
Posted 23November2020 i24NEWS English:
American Jewish Community's Assimilation, Antisemitism and self hating about being Jewish and Jews, Antisemitism, "Jewish'" Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger lying about Jonathan Pollard. Negative support from Jewish Organizations.
American Jewish Community's Assimilation, Antisemitism and self hating about being Jewish and Jews, Antisemitism, "Jewish'" Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger lying about Jonathan Pollard. Negative support from Jewish Organizations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.