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Breaking Point USA: Will Desperate Trump Supporters Snap on January 6? MIRROR
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146 views • January 05, 2021
Jan 4, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the looming showdown in DC, as tens of thousands of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, some armed, travel from all over the nation to protest Congress’ certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden. We also address the extraordinary statements by Attorney Lucian Lincoln Wood, regarding the execution of Vice President Mike Pence for treason, a hidden child sex sacrifice blackmail operation in the beltway, and an alleged recording of him claiming to be the Second Coming of Christ. Lastly, we share tweets by Patrick Byrne, claiming war is a possible recourse for Americans unwilling to accept a fraudulent election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow, Edward Szall. Airdate 1/4/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/breaking-point-usa-will-desperate-trump-supporters-snap-on-january-6
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the looming showdown in DC, as tens of thousands of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, some armed, travel from all over the nation to protest Congress’ certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden. We also address the extraordinary statements by Attorney Lucian Lincoln Wood, regarding the execution of Vice President Mike Pence for treason, a hidden child sex sacrifice blackmail operation in the beltway, and an alleged recording of him claiming to be the Second Coming of Christ. Lastly, we share tweets by Patrick Byrne, claiming war is a possible recourse for Americans unwilling to accept a fraudulent election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow, Edward Szall. Airdate 1/4/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/breaking-point-usa-will-desperate-trump-supporters-snap-on-january-6
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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