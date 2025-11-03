BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cultivating Calm and Reversing the Dangerous Drift Toward Depletion - Cary Schmidt
Counter Culture Mom
422 followers
2 views • 21 hours ago

“If we are perpetually expending, we will hit a wall of depletion, and we will be the worst version of ourselves,” says Cary Schmidt, the senior pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Cary is the author of Steady Strength: Reversing Ministry’s Dangerous Drift Toward Depletion. He discusses several key permissions given to us by the Gospel that lead to a more reasonably paced life: permission to be weak and the permission to be a follower of Jesus Christ. The Gospel, he explains, is the good news that transcends all the bad news in our lives, and this gives us durability and a source of strength and a renewed identity. Cary points troubled or anxious Christians toward cultivating a calm and balanced inner state based on Christ’s truth by fostering nourishing and healthy environments, good lifestyle choices, and solid relationships.



TAKEAWAYS


Your internal world is the internal conversation you’re always having with yourself


Take a day to reconnect with Jesus and get back on track with Him - what good is living water if we’re not drinking it


We tend to be reactionary to our internal state rather than being cultivators of it


Your mind, will, and emotions work together to form your inner state, which is often in a state of chaos



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/4o7ziEw

Gospel video: https://bit.ly/3WjCEIs

Steady Strength book: https://amzn.to/3LdPPs2


🔗 CONNECT WITH CARY SCHMIDT

Website: https://caryschmidt.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schmidtcary

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caryschmidt/

X: https://x.com/caryschmidt

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@pastorcaryschmidt

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3JnXGT4


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #caryschmidt #yearend #newyear #happynewyear #christmas #yearendsale #yearendparty #year #holiday #newyearresolution #goals #finishwell #divineintervention #leadership #beinspired #jesusiscoming #eternity #theend #hope #newweek #leadingwell #lead #leadingpeople #opportunity #focus #grow #strategy


gospeljesusinspirationleadershipgoalsnew yearcalminspiredtina griffincounter culture mom showchristian hopeemmanuel baptist churchsteady strengthcary schmidt
