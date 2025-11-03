Cultivating Calm and Reversing the Dangerous Drift Toward Depletion - Cary Schmidt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“If we are perpetually expending, we will hit a wall of depletion, and we will be the worst version of ourselves,” says Cary Schmidt, the senior pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Cary is the author of Steady Strength: Reversing Ministry’s Dangerous Drift Toward Depletion. He discusses several key permissions given to us by the Gospel that lead to a more reasonably paced life: permission to be weak and the permission to be a follower of Jesus Christ. The Gospel, he explains, is the good news that transcends all the bad news in our lives, and this gives us durability and a source of strength and a renewed identity. Cary points troubled or anxious Christians toward cultivating a calm and balanced inner state based on Christ’s truth by fostering nourishing and healthy environments, good lifestyle choices, and solid relationships.
TAKEAWAYS
Your internal world is the internal conversation you’re always having with yourself
Take a day to reconnect with Jesus and get back on track with Him - what good is living water if we’re not drinking it
We tend to be reactionary to our internal state rather than being cultivators of it
Your mind, will, and emotions work together to form your inner state, which is often in a state of chaos
