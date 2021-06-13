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Sig M17 Airsoft // Affordable and realistic firearm training with no ammo at home?
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52 views • June 13, 2021
Having problems getting to the range or is ammo to hard to find? Let me show you the Sig Air M17 clone of the P320.
This Sig Sauer M17 uses CO2 or Green gas to shoot airsoft BBs while giving you a little bit of recoil.
Although this is not a review of the airsoft M17, it shows that you can do training at home with a Sig M17 and not waste precious ammo. Yep, you can get your training with no ammo and using steel targets. Best of all, you can do this in your backyard.
This is just one of many no ammo training that you can do. Check out my other training videos at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLlRzRtKJRqOxpiMHoosrkEqfmVVIXxb4
#airsoft #M17 #P320 @SIG SAUER, Inc @Evike.com Airsoft
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
This Sig Sauer M17 uses CO2 or Green gas to shoot airsoft BBs while giving you a little bit of recoil.
Although this is not a review of the airsoft M17, it shows that you can do training at home with a Sig M17 and not waste precious ammo. Yep, you can get your training with no ammo and using steel targets. Best of all, you can do this in your backyard.
This is just one of many no ammo training that you can do. Check out my other training videos at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLlRzRtKJRqOxpiMHoosrkEqfmVVIXxb4
#airsoft #M17 #P320 @SIG SAUER, Inc @Evike.com Airsoft
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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