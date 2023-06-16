Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
History has always been written by 1% of the population; what are you doing to save humanity?
119 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

“Mass Formation (mass hypnosis) and Totalitarianism always  destroys itself  in a  relatively  short timespan,” says Prof. Mattias Desmet. “History has  always been written  by 1% of the population,” says G. Edward Griffin. Clip from Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening (June 2023). The full documentary is posted and can be downloaded here: https://plandemicseries.com/ and here: https://rumble.com/v2ssz70-plandemic-3-hd-the-great-awakening-official-full-movie.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
elitesg edward griffinprof mattias desmet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket