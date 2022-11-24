Episode 52-Opera Singer discusses her journey after being vaccine injured and how she healed herself from CFS

In this podcast, I speak with Lisa Eden, an opera singer
(www.lisaeden.com) who was severely vaccine injured in the 1990s. She goes over
her journey through the medical system after she was diagnosed with Chronic
Fatigue Syndrome after receiving travel vaccines. We discuss the horrific
treatment she endured when she questioned the safety of the vaccines she
received. In time, Lisa found treatments that helped her recover after years of
debilitating pain and fatigue from the toxins in the vaccines which damaged her
immune system. We discuss how declining the covid jab effectively ended her
singing career and why so many artists followed the narrative instead of “safe
and effective” without questioning it to preserve their career. We then discuss
what she is doing now, her work for Children's Health Defense and to end Lisa sings
a powerful song (watch it with the video if you can) to hearten everyone who
sees the dark agenda being implemented and is fighting to stop it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.