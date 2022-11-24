Episode 52-Opera Singer discusses her journey after being vaccine injured and how she healed herself from CFS

In this podcast, I speak with Lisa Eden, an opera singer (www.lisaeden.com) who was severely vaccine injured in the 1990s. She goes over her journey through the medical system after she was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome after receiving travel vaccines. We discuss the horrific treatment she endured when she questioned the safety of the vaccines she received. In time, Lisa found treatments that helped her recover after years of debilitating pain and fatigue from the toxins in the vaccines which damaged her immune system. We discuss how declining the covid jab effectively ended her singing career and why so many artists followed the narrative instead of “safe and effective” without questioning it to preserve their career. We then discuss what she is doing now, her work for Children's Health Defense and to end Lisa sings a powerful song (watch it with the video if you can) to hearten everyone who sees the dark agenda being implemented and is fighting to stop it.

