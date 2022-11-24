Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 52-Opera Singer discusses her journey after being vaccine injured and how she healed herself from CFS
24 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published Thursday |

In this podcast, I speak with Lisa Eden, an opera singer (www.lisaeden.com) who was severely vaccine injured in the 1990s. She goes over her journey through the medical system after she was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome after receiving travel vaccines. We discuss the horrific treatment she endured when she questioned the safety of the vaccines she received. In time, Lisa found treatments that helped her recover after years of debilitating pain and fatigue from the toxins in the vaccines which damaged her immune system. We discuss how declining the covid jab effectively ended her singing career and why so many artists followed the narrative instead of “safe and effective” without questioning it to preserve their career. We then discuss what she is doing now, her work for Children's Health Defense and to end Lisa sings a powerful song (watch it with the video if you can) to hearten everyone who sees the dark agenda being implemented and is fighting to stop it. 

Keywords
heavy metalsvaccineoperasingerinjurieschronic fatigue syndromedetoxifycovid injections

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket