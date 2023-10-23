So you think electromagnetic radiation has no effect on your body, think again

Pirate Pete





Oct 23, 2023





Everything around us are frequencies be it sound or light etc... frequencies can be manipulated... 5G will really mess up people once its turned up. Try to detox the heavy metals out of your system so the effects won't be so severe.

mirrored from Rumble

I originally saw this on youtube many years ago...





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXGvC7tuxNCj/