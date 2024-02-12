Create New Account
Four people, including a little girl, have been killed - Dozens Wounded by Israeli Heavy Bombardment through land, air, and sea of Rafah, where over 1 million and a half civilians are taking refuge
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Four people, including a little girl, have been killed while dozens have been wounded due to the Israeli heavy bombardment through land, air, and sea of Rafah, where over 1 million and a half civilians are taking refuge. 

◾️The strikes come following statements by US President Joe Biden, which were understood as a green light to Israel to start its attacks on the city.

