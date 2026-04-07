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UK: HMS Dragon Destroyer technical issues, so made port in the Mediterranean - Sky News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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HMS Dragon has made port in the Mediterranean due to a technical issue - Sky News

Adding, (HMS Dragon is the fourth ship of the Type 45 or Daring-class air-defence destroyers built for the Royal Navy. She was launched in November 2008 and commissioned on 20 April 2012.)

Adding more, follow-up:

Silent Censorship!

- A few days ago, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli warship, but after some well-known journalists confirmed that the warship was British, an HMS Dragon, many of us did not take the news seriously and thought it was not true.

- However, a few hours ago, British media officially reported that the warship HMS Dragon had a technical problem and is currently undergoing repairs. Why did this ship not have a technical problem until Hezbollah claimed to have targeted it?

- This is the same scenario as the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, which the IRGC initially said they had targeted. The US initially denied it, then later claimed the ship suffered an explosion in the laundry section due to a non-military incident! This is silent censorship and covering up the truth.

- Note: Trump confirmed that the Gerald Ford was attacked by 17 drones.

@Intel Slava

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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