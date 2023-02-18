BREAKING - Mass panic at La Défense shopping mall in Paris.

NOW - Mass panic at La Défense shopping mall in Paris. A man has jumped to his death inside of the mall, causing a loud noise that triggered mass panic and fears of an active shooter, according to initial reports.
#Follow us on Rumble & Twitter👇
https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.