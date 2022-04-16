BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prepping 104: Defensive & Surveillance Solutions
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
926 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
283 views • April 16, 2022
In our fourth installment of The Sons of Liberty prepping series, David Pruitt from Pruitt's Tree Resin joins us to talk about defensive and surveillance solutions. While many items ensure that you stay alive during a crisis, these issues are vital to protecting yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors. From guns to ammo to cameras to optics, you'll get a crash course on what to set your mind on when it comes to these issues.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-104-defensive-surveillance-solutions-video/

Visit David's website and save 20% now through Monday morning on tree resins and fulvic/humic acid with promo code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://themiraclesalve.com/

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra

Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
preppingsurveillancepreparednesstacticalsolutionslogisticstim brownsons of libertydefensivesetting brushfiresred state talk radiodavid pruitt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy