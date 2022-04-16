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Prepping 104: Defensive & Surveillance Solutions
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283 views • April 16, 2022
In our fourth installment of The Sons of Liberty prepping series, David Pruitt from Pruitt's Tree Resin joins us to talk about defensive and surveillance solutions. While many items ensure that you stay alive during a crisis, these issues are vital to protecting yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors. From guns to ammo to cameras to optics, you'll get a crash course on what to set your mind on when it comes to these issues.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-104-defensive-surveillance-solutions-video/
Visit David's website and save 20% now through Monday morning on tree resins and fulvic/humic acid with promo code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://themiraclesalve.com/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-104-defensive-surveillance-solutions-video/
Visit David's website and save 20% now through Monday morning on tree resins and fulvic/humic acid with promo code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://themiraclesalve.com/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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