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SN1117: Technocrats Exposed, Anniversary of Anger & Disrupted Growth | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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0 view • May 28, 2021
Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/05/27/technocrats-exposed-anniversary-of-anger-disrupted-growth

Episode Article: https://bit.ly/3fuqjfT

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With Fauci being continually exposed for the fraud he is by Sen. Rand Paul, we've entered into a different wheelhouse. The crimes have been exposed, and their deeds judged, now it's time for us to take it a step further and prosecute these people. These aren't war crimes we're talking about, but crimes against humanity, where continual bad advice has cost lives.

It's the anniversary of George Floyd's death, and we're still stuck in this perpetual cycle of both systemic racism and authoritarian lawlessness. His death, ruled a sacrifice by Nancy Pelosi, has emboldened the state and it's proxy actors to ante up in every way, paving the way for a fearful future.

As the new world wages war against normality, we've now found ourselves trapped between a rock and a hard place: Do we face the truth or entertain the lies? Do we allow more of the decadence, or, do we face the hardships of being honest? All I know is the future won't favor inaction.

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