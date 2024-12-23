BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 191 – What is Santa bringing for Christmas
We truly wanted to bring a peaceful Christmas message for this podcast, and we did end on a hopeful note... however, we are still faced with a world in turmoil and we feel obligated to keep you informed.

- Perhaps the drones are from the North Pole doing a little recon for the Naughty or Nice list.

- The economy is always a hot topic. How do we prepare?

- What would the world be without the threat of a new pandemic?

- Since we are already in the midst of WWIII, is there any way we can escape the looming threat of a global nuclear catastrophe?

Even in the midst of the first world war, in 1914 on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, there was a truce in some of the battlefields that is still talked about to this day. Could we have such a truce this year? Could it even possible last more than a day? We think in this fallen world that is pretty unlikely, but we have the hope that "... with God all things are possible."

Keywords
christmasdronespandemics
