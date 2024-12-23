2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 191 – What is Santa bringing for Christmas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We truly wanted to bring a peaceful Christmas message for this podcast, and we did end on a hopeful note... however, we are still faced with a world in turmoil and we feel obligated to keep you informed.
- Perhaps the drones are from the North Pole doing a little recon for the Naughty or Nice list.
- The economy is always a hot topic. How do we prepare?
- What would the world be without the threat of a new pandemic?
- Since we are already in the midst of WWIII, is there any way we can escape the looming threat of a global nuclear catastrophe?
Even in the midst of the first world war, in 1914 on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, there was a truce in some of the battlefields that is still talked about to this day. Could we have such a truce this year? Could it even possible last more than a day? We think in this fallen world that is pretty unlikely, but we have the hope that "... with God all things are possible."