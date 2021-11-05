⁣A Inside Job Blue Bloods [S01E1,2,3]UnpresidentedAs Reagan prepares to replace the president with a robot, she finds her hard-earned promotion threatened by a clueless but likable new colleague.Clone GunmanBudgetary problems lead to downsizing, but the intrigues caused by employees wanting to keep their jobs causes a disaster as Kennedy clones run rampant.Blue BloodsA renewed contract with subterranean and shape shifting reptilians is threatened by an ill conceived email. The crew needs to schmooze the reptilian elite at a party to save the deal.__________________⁣Inside JobUnpresidented Episode aired Oct 22, 2021As Reagan prepares to replace the president with a robot, she finds her hard-earned promotion threatened by a clueless but likable new colleague.Inside JobTV Series 2021– TV-MA 30minFor employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren't just theories they're fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job.⁣Season 1UnpresidentedS1, Ep122 Oct. 2021UnpresidentedAs Reagan prepares to replace the president with a robot, she finds her hard-earned promotion threatened by a clueless but likable new colleague.Clone GunmanS1, Ep222 Oct. 2021Clone GunmanBudgetary problems lead to downsizing, but the intrigues caused by employees wanting to keep their jobs causes a disaster as Kennedy clones run rampant.Blue BloodsS1, Ep322 Oct. 2021Blue BloodsA renewed contract with subterranean and shape shifting reptilians is threatened by an ill conceived email. The crew needs to schmooze the reptilian elite at a party to save the deal.Sex MachinaS1, Ep422 Oct. 2021Sex MachinaReagan builds a robot to practice her dating skills. Everything goes wrong from there.The Brettfast ClubS1, Ep522 Oct. 2021The Brettfast ClubOur heroes travel to a town kept by Cognito Inc in a permanent state of the Eighties, where they accidentally lose Myc and must find him without alerting the inhabitants to the fact that it's really 2021.My Big Flat Earth WeddingS1, Ep622 Oct. 2021My Big Flat Earth WeddingReagan conspires to keep her dad from finding out about her mom's wedding, while J.R. ropes Brett into a personal mission to help offload his mega-yacht.Ghost ProtocolS1, Ep722 Oct. 2021Ghost ProtocolReagen fakes her death to escape entanglement with a clingy one night stand, who also happens to be a super-spy.BuzzkillS1, Ep822 Oct. 2021BuzzkillReagan and Brett go to the Moon after a distress call from Buzz Aldrin's sex colony is sent to Earth.Mole HuntS1, Ep9The team hunts for a mole, and everybody is a suspect.S1, Ep10Inside ReaganReagan must travel to her own subconscious mind to find Bear-O's password, from when she was eight.