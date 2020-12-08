‘Frightening’ Chinese academic gloats over China’s ‘deals’ around Hunter Biden

It is “frightening” to see a Chinese academic gloating to a room full of people about China’s deals in relation to Hunter Biden’s “global foundation” - which gives them a connection to the incoming president, says Sky News host Paul Murray.



Footage from Tucker Carlson on Fox News showed a Chinese academic talking to a room full of laughing people about the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States and drawing attention to his son, Hunter, whom China helped to build a “global foundation”.



The academic said, “Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Who helped him (Biden’s son) build the foundations?”



“There are a lot of deals in all these,” he said.



Mr Murray commented, “this is how confident China is that they’re going to get the world to dance to their drumbeat”.



“That somebody would be willing to say that in front of not only a packed room, but a room that was filmed,” he said.



“The relationship between the incoming president of the United States and his son matters, it is not a conspiracy theory.



“That’s frightening.”