Red Pill Nation Hangout #475

1. Hollywood Section

A) Woke backfire on Stranger Things as one of the main characters comes out as gay! YouTube attempts censorship

B) Disney pulls movie Ella McCay

C) Avatar: Fire and Ash disappoints at box office

2. After 44 years MTV is closing up shop

3. Nick Shirley exposes Yet Another Fraud in Minnesota. Death threats and full on MSM attacks ensue

4. Mark Carney banning Bank Accounts over CERB payments

5. Venezuela section

A) CIA Trump Administration ramping up pressure on Venezuela

B) Nicholas Meduru apprehended by US Authorities Venezuelan Government deposed





https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5