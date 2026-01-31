© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #475
1. Hollywood Section
A) Woke backfire on Stranger Things as one of the main characters comes out as gay! YouTube attempts censorship
B) Disney pulls movie Ella McCay
C) Avatar: Fire and Ash disappoints at box office
2. After 44 years MTV is closing up shop
3. Nick Shirley exposes Yet Another Fraud in Minnesota. Death threats and full on MSM attacks ensue
4. Mark Carney banning Bank Accounts over CERB payments
5. Venezuela section
A) CIA Trump Administration ramping up pressure on Venezuela
B) Nicholas Meduru apprehended by US Authorities Venezuelan Government deposed
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
