Avoid The Path To The Adulteress.
Proverbs 5:8 (NIV).
8) Keep to a path far from her,
do not go near the door of her house,
9) lest you lose your honor to others
and your dignity to one who is cruel,
10) lest strangers feast on your wealth
and your toil enrich the house of another.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Simply approaching the adulteress
threatens your honor, your dignity,
and your treasure.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mt4jknm7
