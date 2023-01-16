Create New Account
Winning The War Against Satan
Daily Cross Ministries
Published Yesterday

In this video we look at the wiles of the devil and the weapons the elect are given to combat him with. If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks!

