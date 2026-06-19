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Israel THREATENS Trump With EPSTEIN FILES to Sabotage US-Iran Deal
The Prisoner
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344 views • Today

A bombshell former Israeli intelligence officer reveals Netanyahu possesses unseen Epstein material — and is threatening to deploy it to sabotage the US-Iran peace deal. This is the story they don't want told.

🔴 IN THIS EPISODE:

• The DOJ quietly deleted another 65,000 pages of Epstein files while US & Israeli warplanes bombed Iran — confirming the war was launched to bury the scandal

• New claims: Trump allegedly hosted Epstein's underaged sex parties at Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s, and that Melania was introduced to Trump by Epstein in 1998

• How Netanyahu used Epstein-related kompromat to "strong-arm" Trump into a war he initially rejected, according to the New York Times

• A former Israeli intelligence officer warns Netanyahu could deploy unseen Epstein material to destroy the US-Iran peace deal

• The Wexner Foundation exposed: Leslie Wexner gave Epstein $200M, a private jet & a 6-story NYC apartment — now sued by 11 women in New York Supreme Court

• Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak caught on recording conspiring with Epstein — and visited his island 30+ times between 2013–2017

• Israel's secret network of paedophile rabbis: how Zionist leadership is connected at every level — from IDF rabbis who sanction rape in wartime to synagogue abuse cover-ups in the UK

• The UN has added Israel to its official blacklist of countries engaged in conflict-related sexual violence

• The New York Times investigation: Israel's "systematic sexual violence" operates as an organized state policy

----

💪 Please HELP CJW expose the Israel Lobby and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶ / https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpisraelusamossadepstein filesiran peace deal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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