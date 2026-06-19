Israel THREATENS Trump With EPSTEIN FILES to Sabotage US-Iran Deal

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A bombshell former Israeli intelligence officer reveals Netanyahu possesses unseen Epstein material — and is threatening to deploy it to sabotage the US-Iran peace deal. This is the story they don't want told.
🔴 IN THIS EPISODE:
• The DOJ quietly deleted another 65,000 pages of Epstein files while US & Israeli warplanes bombed Iran — confirming the war was launched to bury the scandal
• New claims: Trump allegedly hosted Epstein's underaged sex parties at Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s, and that Melania was introduced to Trump by Epstein in 1998
• How Netanyahu used Epstein-related kompromat to "strong-arm" Trump into a war he initially rejected, according to the New York Times
• A former Israeli intelligence officer warns Netanyahu could deploy unseen Epstein material to destroy the US-Iran peace deal
• The Wexner Foundation exposed: Leslie Wexner gave Epstein $200M, a private jet & a 6-story NYC apartment — now sued by 11 women in New York Supreme Court
• Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak caught on recording conspiring with Epstein — and visited his island 30+ times between 2013–2017
• Israel's secret network of paedophile rabbis: how Zionist leadership is connected at every level — from IDF rabbis who sanction rape in wartime to synagogue abuse cover-ups in the UK
• The UN has added Israel to its official blacklist of countries engaged in conflict-related sexual violence
• The New York Times investigation: Israel's "systematic sexual violence" operates as an organized state policy
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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show
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