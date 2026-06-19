Israel THREATENS Trump With EPSTEIN FILES to Sabotage US-Iran Deal

A bombshell former Israeli intelligence officer reveals Netanyahu possesses unseen Epstein material — and is threatening to deploy it to sabotage the US-Iran peace deal. This is the story they don't want told.

🔴 IN THIS EPISODE:

• The DOJ quietly deleted another 65,000 pages of Epstein files while US & Israeli warplanes bombed Iran — confirming the war was launched to bury the scandal

• New claims: Trump allegedly hosted Epstein's underaged sex parties at Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s, and that Melania was introduced to Trump by Epstein in 1998

• How Netanyahu used Epstein-related kompromat to "strong-arm" Trump into a war he initially rejected, according to the New York Times

• A former Israeli intelligence officer warns Netanyahu could deploy unseen Epstein material to destroy the US-Iran peace deal

• The Wexner Foundation exposed: Leslie Wexner gave Epstein $200M, a private jet & a 6-story NYC apartment — now sued by 11 women in New York Supreme Court

• Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak caught on recording conspiring with Epstein — and visited his island 30+ times between 2013–2017

• Israel's secret network of paedophile rabbis: how Zionist leadership is connected at every level — from IDF rabbis who sanction rape in wartime to synagogue abuse cover-ups in the UK

• The UN has added Israel to its official blacklist of countries engaged in conflict-related sexual violence

• The New York Times investigation: Israel's "systematic sexual violence" operates as an organized state policy

----

💪 Please HELP CJW expose the Israel Lobby and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶ / https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

----------------

Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!