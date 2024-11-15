BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
14 Months Into The Gaza Genocide the ZOG West still supports the War Criminal Zionist Regime
14 Months Into This Genocide by the Israeli Occupation Forces

The wholesale killing of Palestinians in Gaza marks a real turning point in western politics, and a dark turn for modern western civilisation. This festival of ethnic cleansing & genocide is being led by a gang of unpopular leaders and technocrats,  feigning ‘Christian values’ and totally devoid of any moral principles. They’ve done themselves no favours by throwing their lot in with one of history’s most notorious war criminals. Pray for them…

Patrick Henningsen

Source @Real World News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

war criminalsgaza genocidezog west
