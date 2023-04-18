Create New Account
Smart Cities live srtream from Alternative view events
TheBasesProject
Published 15 hours ago

The Alternative View "Smart Cities Live stream" is running a online conference, this Sunday 23rd April.


get your tickets from their website Now, to get this important information, on the utter nightmare our governments are plotting against us all.
Rule by slavery in a box.

BASES2023 UFO Special follows in May, which is a live event at the Bouverie Hall, Pewsey, from 10am Saturday 20th of May. Tickets at Eventbrite or £30 on the door.

ufospecialsurveillancecitiessmartbases2023

