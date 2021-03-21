THE TEST, How Much Fabricated Fear And Our Violence Toward You Will You Accept And Comply With? A Battle In Brittan

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So many in your neighborhood really believe this is Terrible Pandemic, that has them at death's door even when they walk down the road alone, or are alone in their own car. Mask marling, separation from their family, friends, workers, service providers..... For the first time remembered history has a dictator been able to imprison a people without bars, without an armed takeover, without any resistance to speak of. You be the resistance, spread the truth and help those you know, to BE FREE.