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Confirmed: PCR tests only 7% "accurate" - UK Secretary of State D. Raab
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192 views • November 12, 2020
You could guess better by eye or throwing coins. #2 in the UK Government, the man that replaced Boris Johnson while he was hospitalized, UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab, confirmed on 23rd of September, for Sky News, what Boris said half a year later and everyone dismissed him as a lunatic: PCR tests have a 7% "accuracy". Yet they collapsed the world based on these tests that could probably perform better as explosive detectors.
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