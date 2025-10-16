Trump Tariffs Creating New Chaos and Tension In Canada - Doug Ford Ready To Fight Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford is urging Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to start fighting back against Trump's Tariffs if he can't get a deal soon. Ford speaking to reporters today expressed new frustration with the impact of tariffs on the Auto Sector and Canada's Lumber Industry.
