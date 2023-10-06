Turbo Cancers: Should You Be Worried? Are They Vax Related? | Dr. Harvey Risch, Ep 124

Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss the growing concern over turbo cancers. What are they? Are they attributed to the vaccine? Are younger people dying of cancer more frequently since the rollout? What is a typical cancer development time frame, vs. what they are seeing now? Dr. Risch answers all these questions and addresses the risks for those that have already had cancer previously or have a strong family history related to cancer.
