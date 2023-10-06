Turbo Cancers: Should You Be Worried? Are They Vax Related? | Dr. Harvey Risch, Ep 124









Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss the growing concern over turbo cancers. What are they? Are they attributed to the vaccine? Are younger people dying of cancer more frequently since the rollout? What is a typical cancer development time frame, vs. what they are seeing now? Dr. Risch answers all these questions and addresses the risks for those that have already had cancer previously or have a strong family history related to cancer.

We The Patriots USA, does not endorse any political candidate. The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.Show more





