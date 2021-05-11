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Wild Food Foraging – Pine / Spruce / Cedar / Fir – Evergreen Teas
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221 views • May 11, 2021
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Yet pine needle tea provides a similar, if not superior, benefit, due in part to the fact that it is a direct mild extract of the whole herb leaving many of its properties still intact that might be destroyed by excessive heat during distillation and further dissection of its many nutrient components.
I harvested some young Dougles Fir needles last fall and have been adding it to my morning tea blend for the last couple of months. It must have been an instinctive call. I discovered the Suramin info just last week.
The Douglas fir needle tea I have been drinking provides an energetic lift and a nice boost to the immune system.
Pine needles are high in vitamin C and A among numerous other compounds which provide a long list of benefits:
A 2011 Korean study demonstrated using pine needles in tea was the best way to access the antioxidant benefits from pine needles.
The study demonstrated that the hot water extract of pine needle proanthocyanidins and catechins offer the highest levels of antioxidant benefits compared with chemical extract processes.
There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:
Analgesic
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-inflammatory
Antimicrobial
Antioxidant
Antiseptic
Antitumor
Antitussive
Antiviral
Aromatic
Astringent
Decongestant
Detoxifying
Disinfectant
Diuretic
Expectorant
Immuno-modulating
Improves circulation
Invigorating
Lymphatic
Relaxing
Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue
Relieves sore muscles
Restorative
Tonic
Herbalists the world over have known all along about the benefits of this simple natural tea. Pine needle tea has been used medicinally worldwide for thousands of years.
Pine Needle Tea Video
Yet pine needle tea provides a similar, if not superior, benefit, due in part to the fact that it is a direct mild extract of the whole herb leaving many of its properties still intact that might be destroyed by excessive heat during distillation and further dissection of its many nutrient components.
I harvested some young Dougles Fir needles last fall and have been adding it to my morning tea blend for the last couple of months. It must have been an instinctive call. I discovered the Suramin info just last week.
The Douglas fir needle tea I have been drinking provides an energetic lift and a nice boost to the immune system.
Pine needles are high in vitamin C and A among numerous other compounds which provide a long list of benefits:
A 2011 Korean study demonstrated using pine needles in tea was the best way to access the antioxidant benefits from pine needles.
The study demonstrated that the hot water extract of pine needle proanthocyanidins and catechins offer the highest levels of antioxidant benefits compared with chemical extract processes.
There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:
Analgesic
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-inflammatory
Antimicrobial
Antioxidant
Antiseptic
Antitumor
Antitussive
Antiviral
Aromatic
Astringent
Decongestant
Detoxifying
Disinfectant
Diuretic
Expectorant
Immuno-modulating
Improves circulation
Invigorating
Lymphatic
Relaxing
Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue
Relieves sore muscles
Restorative
Tonic
Herbalists the world over have known all along about the benefits of this simple natural tea. Pine needle tea has been used medicinally worldwide for thousands of years.
Pine Needle Tea Video
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