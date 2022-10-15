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Prophetic Warning about Nuclear Strikes – Given in 2001! [Profetaalinen varoitus ydiniskuista – annettu vuonna 2001!]
http://www.amightywind.com
Salvation Prayer:
https://rumble.com/vqmzi7-2021-elisheva-eliyahu-these-words-can-change-your-life-please-write-me-if-y.html
Pelastusrukous:
https://rumble.com/vedpl9-sanat-jotka-voivat-muuttaa-elmsi.html
Suomenkieliset sivut: http://www.allmightywind.com/finnish.html