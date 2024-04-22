Why You Really Need Iodine! It's not what you think...

The Truth About why you need Iodine

In this 'Reality of Health' podcast episode, I share a deep dive into the overlooked importance of iodine, moving beyond the common perception that its benefits are limited to thyroid function. I explore the daily exposure we face to harmful chemicals like fluoride, bromide, and chloride, found in everything from our tap water to household items, which displaces iodine in our bodies. This chemical onslaught impairs the myriad of health benefits iodine offers across all tissues and functions within our body. I address the myths surrounding iodine allergies, emphasizing that iodine is essential for every bodily process and that an allergy would mean life is impossible. With most of us not getting enough iodine due to these chemical interferences, I advocate for supplementation, specifically highlighting the effectiveness of nascent iodine for its superior absorption and detoxification capacities. I aim to enlighten you about the critical role iodine plays in our health and guide you on safely increasing your iodine intake to reap its vast benefits. This episode is a call to action for anyone looking to optimize their health through understanding and utilizing the power of iodine.

00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast

00:17 The Essential Truth About Iodine

00:36 The Toxic World We Live In

02:29 How Iodine is Displaced by Harmful Chemicals

03:41 Understanding Different Types of Iodine

04:25 The Importance of Iodine in Your Diet

04:54 Debunking Iodine Myths

05:49 How Much Iodine Do You Really Need?

07:15 Why You Need to Supplement with Iodine

07:48 Starting Your Iodine Supplementation Journey

08:57 Closing Thoughts and Next Steps