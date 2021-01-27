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One Human Race, folks!!!
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40 views • January 27, 2021
"And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, and has determined their preappointed times and the boundaries of their dwellings, so that they should seek the Lord, in the hope that they might grope for Him and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us;..." - Acts 17:26-27
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