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Ever Wondered What Your World Government`s Fear Most? Here`s Your Answer!
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232 views • July 12, 2021
* The second sun now being spotted in the sky is "Nemesis", your sun's binary partner. The Annunaki homeworld is Nibiru, one of 7 planets that orbit Nemesis. Presently the Nemesis system is merging with your solar system, which is contributing to the instability Earth is now experiencing. It's visible, but there has been massive chemtrail spraying to try and block it out until the last minute. Nibiru is technically part of your system since both stars form a binary system.
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