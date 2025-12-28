AI is Going to Smuggle Ideas Into Your Mind Using Fakes of YOUR HEROES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whether it's AI Rogan dropping fake Epstein bombs or Tony Robbins defending Gavin Newsom, the goal is the same: weaponized whispers designed to hit you where your guard is down. I’m sounding the alarm on the digital Wild West. If we don’t start fact-checking our "oracles," we’re nothing but chumps in a rigged game. #AI #Deepfake #MichaelSaylor #Cybersecurity #MindControl #TechRant #joerogan