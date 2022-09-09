Embracing Liberty and Opposing Tyranny | John Dyslin + Doug Hagmann 8/24/22

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In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, discusses with Doug Hagmann of The Hagmann Report an unfortunate truth about modern day America: "We are at war with our own government." Dyslin provides insight on how to fight on this unlevel playing field, and how Americans and like-minded patriots can embrace liberty and oppose governmental tyranny.