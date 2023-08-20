CHRISTIAN LOVE ENDURES ALL THINGS

1 Corinthians 13:1-8; Matthew 5:42-48, Luke 10:25-37;

John 15:9-14; GOD’s Sabbath: 202300819

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

By GOD’s Grace this Sabbath day, we would like to once again direct our hearts to the Holy Spirit’s lesson that our Christian Love Must Endure All Things.

Have we considered the Scriptural Commandments on genuinely loving others, including our enemies as required in 1 Corinthians 13:1-8?

1

Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.

2 And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.

3 And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing.

4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,

5 doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;

6 rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth;

7 beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

8 Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. Amen! 1 Corinthians 13:1-8

Can we claim to be true Christians, but deliberately ignore these commandments? Do the Commandments apply to you and me? As true Christians, do we have an excuse for partially or completely ignoring GOD’s Commandment on loving others?

Have we become distracted about the pain other people, family members, or Christian brothers or sisters did to us that we have determined to ignore or treat them differently, or at arms length?

You may reply in your heart that “You don’t know what my brother or father or mother or sister, did to me; I don’t think I can ever forgive him or her.

The question is do we have any Scriptural right to avoid, ignore, or ignore even hate them? What does GOD’s Word command you and me? As Christians, please let us invite our LORD Jesus Christ to today’s Service, and allow Him to remind us again.





Matthew 5:42-48:

42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. 44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; 45 that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? 47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? 48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. Amen!

Can we stand on what our brother, sister, father, mother, aunt, uncle, grandmother, grandfather, pastor, son, daughter, manager, relative, or neighbor did to us, and risk Heaven? By GOD’s Grace NO! What must I do to ensure that I am obeying GOD’s New Testament Commandments, genuinely forgive from my heart.





Note:



