The two biggest CCP proxies are Jack Ma and Bruno Wu. They spent the Chinese people hard earned money for the CCP in order to attack Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2iruat6654

0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

The two biggest CCP proxies are Jack Ma and Bruno Wu. They spent the Chinese people hard earned money for the CCP in order to attack Miles Guo.

中共最大的兩個代理人是馬雲和吴征。 他們花中國人的血汗錢為中共去打擊郭文貴。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @theeman0924

@mosenglish @moschinese



