https://gettr.com/post/p2iruat6654
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The two biggest CCP proxies are Jack Ma and Bruno Wu. They spent the Chinese people hard earned money for the CCP in order to attack Miles Guo.
中共最大的兩個代理人是馬雲和吴征。 他們花中國人的血汗錢為中共去打擊郭文貴。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.