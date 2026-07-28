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Cole-Tac Varmint Wrangler Suppressed 22 Pistol Holster | Minuteman Review
Cole-Tac Varmint Wrangler Suppressed 22 Pistol Holster | Minuteman Review
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Premieres 08/07/26, 07:35 AM

AmbGun Smith & Wesson Model 41 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sw-model-41



If you're looking for a way to carry a long-barreled or suppressed .22 pistol into the field, I think I've found one of the best options available.

As my appreciation for the Smith & Wesson Model 41 grew, I wanted a holster that would let me take this incredibly accurate pistol snowshoe hare hunting without beating it up. After looking at several options, I settled on the Cole-Tac Varmint Wrangler.

The first thing you'll notice is how light it is. The complete rig weighs only about six ounces. Some people might mistake that lightweight construction for being cheap—but it isn't. It's intentionally designed to minimize the burden of carrying a long-barreled or suppressed pistol over long distances.

The stitching is excellent, and I appreciate that the maker signs the tag. Thanks, Bonnie, for stitching mine.

Another reason I chose this holster is that it avoids Kydex. With a collectible "Lazy Ampersand" Model 41, I wanted something that wouldn't wear the blued finish.

The shoulder and stabilizer straps are thin, soft, and comfortable, so the holster rides well underneath a backpack.

The magazine pouch was set up perfectly for Ruger Mark-series magazines, but the shock cord was a little loose for my Model 41 mags. Shortening it took less than a minute by retying the knot.

I also wear the holster differently than Cole-Tac demonstrates. For left-handed carry, I run the main strap over my right shoulder with the stabilizer strap keeping it in place. That gives me a comfortable vertical chest carry that can quickly transition into a tight cross-draw. I especially like that setup because it stays clear of my backpack, prevents neck burn, and it keeps the muzzle from poking my thigh when I'm riding my motorcycle.

Motorcycles are one of the big reasons that I advocate, once fully ambi, for left hand carry. Leaving the right hand free for throttle and front brake use. 

My only real criticism is the retention buckle. It takes two fingers to release, and I'd prefer something that can be released with one finger.


I’m considering a magnetic quick release clasp, center button release, or maybe a paracord release using a highwayman’s hitch. 


Overall, though, those are minor complaints.

Whether I'm hiking into the backcountry after snowshoe hare or just carrying around the ranch, the Cole-Tac Varmint Wrangler is comfortable, lightweight, and an excellent solution for carrying a long-barreled or suppressed .22 pistol.


Keywords
pistolsuppressed22lrholsterchest holstercole tac
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