Post-Papal Perspectives with Greg Durel (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/post-papal-perspectives-greg-durel-part-2

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





In today’s program, Tom concludes a two-part series with guest, Greg Durel. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. This is part two of my discussion with Greg Durel. We’re talking about…really, it’s a follow up to Pope Francis’s visit to the US. Greg is the pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna Louisiana. He has a weekday radio ministry that’s devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine, and, as I mentioned last week, Greg is no theoretical or academic reviewer of the faith taught by the Catholic Church. Like me, he grew up as a Roman Catholic, so he knows Catholicism experientially as well as his study of Catholic Church tradition and its dogmas.





Greg, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Greg: Thanks for having me, Tom.

-------





Check out our podcasts list: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts





Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Social Posting





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall