The Seven Most Common Types of Secrets #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/h1joq7oijFo Did you know that secrets have 38 categories? Read on to find out the seven most common secrets people have: In this video, Michael Slepian the author of ‘The Secret Life of Secrets’ which talks about how people’s inner world is shaped by our well-being and relationships, reveals the seven most common types of secrets anyone can have. Michael explains that the most common themes they observed from the responses they gathered included themes of: Romance... 😍 Money… 🤑 NSFW thoughts… 🤫 Family secrets… Violations of others’ trust… …and secret hobbies. Which among these secret themes can you relate to? Like, comment, and share for more videos from geniuses.