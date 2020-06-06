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To walk the walk with Aharon Henderson and the EcoIQ Project
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24 views • June 06, 2020
its time to walk the walk, not just talk the talk!
support my work protecting children in a digital industrial world - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
הכנסו לאתר של מעלים את התדר - https://ahava528.com/.
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
support my work protecting children in a digital industrial world - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
הכנסו לאתר של מעלים את התדר - https://ahava528.com/.
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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