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Thousands of child sex slaves rescued from Illuminati NWO Satanist Hillary Clinton's ship containers
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414 views • April 26, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). The Illuminati NWO Simon and MI6 Charlie from the Nazi SS “Black Sun” alliance are saying that the Rothschild Satanist communist faction tried to cause another race war to destroy America by claiming that a Caucasian police officer shot a black woman who was about to kill another black woman, by trying to incite the most violent, vulgar, lowlife minority people in the U.S. They imprisoned all the righteous people in prison by framing them with fake trumped up crimes, and they released all the most violent criminals from prison to start the race war. The Illuminati NWO’s actor George Floyd is still alive, and he was used to start the riots and race wars. They also report that their rival Satanist faction’s cargo ship that was intentionally stuck in the Suez canal was intercepted by American and Russian troops. They used the Starlink satellite, which they use to drive people’s cars off cliffs, to turn the cargo ship sideways to show the “Evergreen” mark on the side. It is a message that it was smuggling thousands of human homo-sapiens specie children kidnapped by the Satanist lesbian Draco-Pleiadian hybrid feminist leaders’ Illuminati Atlantis nephilim civilization secret societies mystery school religions occult esoteric New Age Wicca witch coven high priestess Hillary Clinton, whose CIA child-trafficking global organizations’ code name is “Evergreen.” Walmart’s code name is “Ever Given.” The CIA not only runs the world’s child-trafficking for the black nobility families world rulers, but the CIA also runs the global terrorism and Al-Qaeda and Taliban and ISIS for the Illuminati. They are just like Simon and Charlie’s Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist faction’s Blackwater company Nazi SS troops that are firing missiles into Israel and Syria and Iran, in order to incite not only a race war but also the Satanist Albert Pike’s World War 3 nuclear war, in order to bring in their NWO. Charlie started talking about the NWO “good guy” role “martial law military” moving in their Nazi SS U.S. troops into the states to position themselves for the takeover and start of the NWO as soon as we real Christians who are restraining the spirit of the AntiChrist is raptured up to heaven, but Simon immediately stopped him and warned him to be careful what he discloses. As I told you in the past, though no one listens to me, whenever the shipment of the human children livestock human meat food, and feminist lesbian rape child sex slaves, and “up to 13 years old abortion” child sacrifice ritual spirit cooking Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” human children commodity was ready for shipment, which are sold on the darknet as ACIO’s Pete exposed, then Hillary Clinton would wear green clothes to signify that the cockroach-level human children have been kidnapped and prepared for sale. After the feminists are finished lesbian raping the human homo-sapiens specie children, they skewer them and eat them, as seen on the two darknet snuff films of Hillary Clinton raping and eating the children, and they throw the leftover children’s meat into the children’s parents’ McDonald restaurant and other supermarket and restaurant food to let the cockroach-level humans eat their own children. They also found huge amounts of nuclear weapons and biological weapons and chemical weapons on the cargo ship, too. There were large amounts of CIA Al-Qaeada sarin nerve gas and Weapons of Mass Destruction on the ship. Enough to start a World War 3 nuclear war holocaust many times over, because there were 30,000 containers on the ship. Both Illuminati NWO factions want to start a nuclear war to kick start their NWO revived Atlantis 13th Reich nephilim alien & chimera alien civilization, and get rid of the humans again just like in Noah’s days.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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