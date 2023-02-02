Does More God Mean Less Crime Byron Johnson Explores the Intersection of Religion, Human Behavior, and Human Flourishing

Why is the vast majority of the population not only law-abiding but benevolent, generous, and kind? What differs between these people and those who behave oppositely? And what role does religion play in helping people flourish in different societies?
These are the questions that Byron Johnson investigates in his work as a criminologist and Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.