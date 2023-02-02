Does More God Mean Less Crime Byron Johnson Explores the Intersection of Religion, Human Behavior, and Human Flourishing

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Why is the vast majority of the population not only law-abiding but benevolent, generous, and kind? What differs between these people and those who behave oppositely? And what role does religion play in helping people flourish in different societies?
These are the questions that Byron Johnson investigates in his work as a criminologist and Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University.