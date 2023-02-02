Create New Account
Does More God Mean Less Crime Byron Johnson Explores the Intersection of Religion, Human Behavior, and Human Flourishing
The Good Question Podcast
Published 16 days ago

Why is the vast majority of the population not only law-abiding but benevolent, generous, and kind? What differs between these people and those who behave oppositely? And what role does religion play in helping people flourish in different societies?

These are the questions that Byron Johnson investigates in his work as a criminologist and Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University.

Keywords
religionhuman behaviorhuman flourishing

