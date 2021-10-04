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Infowars 04/10/21 Bill Gates In His Own Words
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22 views • November 19, 2021
Infowars Special Report That Highlights Bill Gates In His Own Words On Population Reduction Etc
Video 10 minutes 30 Seconds
Permission Granted by copyright holder Alex Jones
Video 10 minutes 30 Seconds
Permission Granted by copyright holder Alex Jones
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