YOUTUBE RELEASES CONSPIRACY DEBUNKING FACT-CHECK FEATURE…WHAT COULD GO WRONG??

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pressfortruth
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YouTube, who falls under Google, who falls under Alphabet Inc. have appointed themselves as the gatekeepers of political thought and opinion as they are now bringing their “fact-checking information panels” to the UK and Germany as part of an international crusade against “misinformation”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about YouTube’s incremental moves towards the all out censorship of alternative voices in 2020 and how the free flow of information isn’t necessarily dissipating…it’s just being redirected into other channels that just so happen to not be controlled by them!
Source:
https://www.thedrum.com/news/2020/09/24/youtube-rolls-out-conspiracy-debunking-fact-check-feature-the-uk
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LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over