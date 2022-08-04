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Online SPEECH Regulation ENCRYPTION KILL-SWITCH Coming...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UqPPKtAOmSC/

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Online Safety Bill, As Amended (Amendment Paper) This document lists all amendments tabled to the Online Safety Bill. Any withdrawn amendments are listed at the end of the document. The amendments are arranged in the order in which it is expected they will be decided.

@ Reclaim the Net: https://docs.reclaimthenet.org/onlinesafety_rm_rep_0708.pdf

EVIL THIS WAY COMES !

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Online Safety Bill Requires Clientside Platform Scanning And Ability To Read All Encryption Online. Speech That May Be "Legal" Can Become Banned... By Regulation.

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