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Natural Disaster Victims Being Denied Rescue If Not Jabbed With CONvid-1984 injection
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111 views • April 14, 2021
What if your decision not to take the experimental human genome altering medical device injection meant you could not escape a natural disaster and be left to die? That is exactly what the prime minister of St. Vincent's Island is telling the people – if you have not taken the jab, you won't be rescued. The cruelty and inhumanity of this Prime Minister is covered on this episode of "Hamner It Out". H/T to Paul Joseph Watson and Summit News.
https://summit.news/2021/04/12/people-on-volcano-stricken-island-told-they-wont-be-rescued-if-they-havent-had-the-covid-vaccine/
Music: Little Idea by Bensound
https://summit.news/2021/04/12/people-on-volcano-stricken-island-told-they-wont-be-rescued-if-they-havent-had-the-covid-vaccine/
Music: Little Idea by Bensound
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