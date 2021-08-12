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Dan Crenshaw Is Liz Cheney Without The Dress, And The Face Of The GOP
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40 views • August 12, 2021
The Republican Party keeps getting busted for its subterfuge and hatred of its own base. Unfortunately for them, people are starting to pay attention when people like Rep. Dan Crenshaw side with Liz Cheney.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6115774212a8614b66520dcf
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6115774212a8614b66520dcf
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