TWIN BABIES killed by VAXX poison: "Simultaneous Sudden Infant Death" case report

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Intended for healthcare professionals
Hong Kong Journal of Emergency Medicine
Simultaneous Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Case Report
Y Cevik, MD, M Eroglu, MD, M Onay, RN
First Published December 11, 2017
Research Article
https://doi.org/10.1177/102490791001700319
Abstract:
Simultaneous sudden infant death syndrome (SSIDS) is death of both twins within 24 hours which is compatible with the sudden infant death syndrome criteria and death is independent of each other. A pair of twin babies, approximately two months old, was found dead in the supine position in bed by their mother. After scene, autopsy, toxicological and histopathological investigations, specific cause of death could not be found. There were 41 pairs of twin babies with SSIDS reported in the literature between 1900 and 1998. This is the second case report from Turkey.
Keywords
Sudden infant death, twins
SOURCES:
1. https://www.circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/twins-dying-of-SIDS.pdf
2. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/102490791001700319
3. https://openvaers.com
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