Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Heartless people dumped 6 little puppies to frozen on the field, only one survived in heavy snowing!
channel image
High Hopes
2885 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
27 views
Published Yesterday

Stray Paws


Nov 4, 2023


Heartless people dumped 6 little puppies to frozen on the field, only one survived in heavy snowing!


Subscribe to STRAY PAWS Channel: https://bit.ly/2mtRpL7


Thrown into the field with 6 little chicks, 5 died freezing to end and one is struggling between life and end being in hypothermia. They had been there for 3 days and nobody helped them in any way.


Special thanks to rescuer: Salvăm Animalele Galați


If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. please contact my email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


#straypaws, #dogrescue, #rescuedog


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvfY6QUfAnQ

Keywords
deathssnowfrozendogsrescuepuppiesabandoneddumpedstray paws

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket